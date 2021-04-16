Gypsum lodge on list of “10 coolest Colorado Airbnbs that people go crazy over”

This lodge in Gypsum is one of the most popular Airbnb destinations in the state, according to a story by The Know.

Airbnb, The Know / Special to the Daily

The Denver Post’s outdoors section The Know on Thursday released “The 10 coolest Colorado Airbnbs that people go crazy over,” featuring an A-frame, a treehouse and a picturesque lodge in Gypsum.

“From a treehouse tucked amid spruce trees to a mining-era cabin with its own private hot springs, the most coveted Airbnbs throughout our state are true Colorado classics,” The Know story reads.

The Know asked Airbnb, a vacation rental marketplace, to share its most popular listings in Colorado.

The Gypsum Airbnb, “Picturesque Lodge, Seventy A. Bordering Flat Top Wilderness in Gypsum,” is currently listed at $449 a night .

“The secret’s officially out about this custom log home that’s tucked away in a million-acre Aspen grove in Flat Tops National Forest,” The Know writes. “And we’re about to spoil another surprise for you: There’s a gorgeous copper tub in the main bathroom. The secluded three-bedroom lodge has handcrafted details throughout. Spend sunrises watching wildlife, including deer, elk and bald eagles. Spend sunsets sidled up by the firepit.”

The Airbnb listing says the lodge includes three bedrooms, five beds and three baths for eight guests.

“Escape it all in this one if a kind handcrafted custom log home,” the Airbnb profile on the lodge says. “This work of art is tucked away in a million-acre aspen grove in the Flat Tops National Forest at 9,000 feet. You will relax in a rust-hued armchair in front of majestic gallery windows or on the front or back porches looking into the tranquil surrounding aspen forest while spotting deer, foxes, elk, bald eagles and maybe the local bull moose.”

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill .