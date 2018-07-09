Gypsum Race Series continues with Mudzilla Mud Run and Oktoberfest 5K

The WECMRD Gypsum Race Series is back for the summer. This casual summer race series is designed for the entire family to recreate while enjoying the beauty of Gypsum in the summer.

There are two races remaining: the Mud Run on July 14 and the Oktoberfest 5K on Oct. 6. Participants can sign up for each race separately. Make sure to sign up online to skip the line at registration. You can learn more and register at wecmrd.org/race.

Mudzilla Mud Run

On Saturday, July 14, it's time to get muddy. Grab your friends, family and oldest pair of sneakers to get ready for the Mudzilla Mud Run. The Mudzilla obstacle course showcases steep hill climbs, tunnel crawls, tire carry and more.

This course is only a mile long which makes it racer and spectator friendly. From 9 to 11 a.m. the, adults (ages 13 and older) will run as many laps as possible. The kids race (ages 5-12) will be on the same course from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Parents are invited to walk the course with their kids. It's $32 for adults and $22 for kids.

Oktoberfest 5K

On Saturday, Oct. 6, break out your steins and lederhosen to earn those beers at the Gypsum Oktoberfest by starting the morning with a little exercise.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center. It's $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There will be a mile course set up for kids.

Make sure to sign up in advance to avoid the long registration line on the day of the races. Visit wecmrd.org/race to learn more and to sign up.