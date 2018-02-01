Gypsum Rec Center adds Coffee Shop

Mondays-Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Grand opening of The Coffee Shop.

If you go …

Exercise and nutrition go together like peanut butter and jelly.

It's always important to fuel your body before and after a workout to ensure you muscles have the energy needed to recover.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Gypsum Rec Center hosts a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for The Coffee Shop — which is operated by the Western Eagle County Metropolitan District.

'Gathering Place'

The goal of The Coffee Shop is to offer healthy options and delectable delights. The menu will change based on what's in-season. You can always count on coffee, teas, smoothies, salads, wraps/sandwiches, frozen yogurt and more.

The shop will offer amenities such as prepay accounts, so your kids can grab a snack when you're not there and the option to call your order in ahead of time (970-238-6530). The Coffee Shop is open to the public.

Recommended Stories For You

"I wanted to give our community a gathering place to enjoy healthy food, tasty coffee, smiling faces and the convenience of fast, affordable and healthy food," said Claire Fox, owner and executive chef of The Coffee Shop.