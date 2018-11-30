Gypsum welcomes all Home for the Holidays

Aside from a rooftop on Christmas Eve way past their bedtime, how many opportunities do local kids have to see a live reindeer?

Home for the Holidays in Gypsum provides that unique opportunity, plus a whole lot of other Christmas cheer.

Gypsum's annual holiday celebration is planned Saturday, Dec. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a live reindeer at Gypsum Town Hall Park, cookies and cocoa at the Gypsum Public Library, live music from the Eagle Valley High School Band, and, of course, a visit from Santa.

All activites at Home for the Holidays are free and begin with the community's official tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

Chili Cook-off

One of the tastiest activities planned for Home for the Holidays is the Chili Cook-off. The contest winner receives $200 and a hand-carved commemorative wooden spoon. Second place nets $100 and third place, $50.

Here are the contest rules:

Each contestant must cook a minimum of eight quarts (one large crock pot) of chili.

Contestants are responsible for supplying all of their own cooking utensils. The sponsors of the cook-off will provide a three-foot table space for each contestant with one electrical outlet for each crock pot.

Contestants are permitted to set up their equipment and decorations any time after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the cook-off.

Each contestant will be assigned a contestant's number for table set-up. There will be a corresponding bucket at the voting table.

The judging is by patron popular vote. When patrons arrive, they will be issued two tickets. When they have chosen their favorite chili, they will drop a ticket in the container with the corresponding number of the desired chili station.

If a chef runs out of chili, he or she must tell the voting table attendants so their voting bucket can be pulled and the time can be noted. The average number of votes per minute will be calculated to determine a voting rate. This way all chili can be fairly counted.

The chili voting concludes at 6 p.m. and the winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

The chili that receives the most number of tickets wins the grand prize.

Preregistration is not required but contestants should set up no later than 4:30 p.m. and be ready to serve by 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Krista DeHerrera at kdeherrera@townof gypsum.com or call 970-524-1727.

Holiday Lighting Contest

For Gypsum's holiday lighting enthusiasts, this is the week to shine.

The Gypsum Holiday Lighting Contest is now underway. To enter, post a minimum of three photos featuring your holiday displays on the town's website. Visit http://www.townofgypsum.com, click on the Play/Explore tab and select "2018 Holiday Lighting Contest." Homes that want to be considered must have posed their photos on the town's website by Monday, Dec. 17.

Individual neighborhood winners will be recognized in the following areas of town — Buckhorn Valley; Chatfield; Old Town and Estes Lane and Red Hill; Eagle River Estates, Highway 6, Yorkview and Willowstone; Gypsum Estates, Quail Run and Mountain Glen; Horse Pasture, Sky Legend and Cotton Ranch; and Stratton Flats. Winners of neighborhood awards will receive a $75 bill credit from Holy Cross Energy.

Additionally, a best overall display, best overall runner-up and a Facebook favorite will be recognized. The best overall display will receive a $175 credit from Holy Cross Energy. The runner-up will receive a $75 credit and the Facebook favorite will also receive a $75 credit. Yard signs and gift certificates will be delivered to winning homes on Wednesday, Dec. 19. After the town posts all signs on its Facebook page, members of the public can vote on their favorites. The Facebook award will be announced Sunday, Dec. 23.