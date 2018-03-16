Habitat for Humanity Carpenters’ Ball raises money for more homes in Vail Valley

The 19th annual Carpenters' Ball fundraising gala in support of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley was held Saturday, March 10, at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. It was an evening of chic Western wear, dinner and dancing.

Many turned out in their best cowboy attire, tool belt on and Outlaw Margarita in hand. There was a silent auction with lots of great prizes and a gift certificate grab. After the cocktail hour, guests were welcomed into the Gerald R. Ford Hall ballroom for opening remarks and a welcome from Stuart Green, the Habitat board president.

There was an evening prayer from Pastor Rob Wilson before a family-style dinner was served. Tricia Swenson did a fabulous job as the evening's emcee.

One of many highlights was a video that was presented by celebrity builders the Scott Brothers on why they love Habitat for Humanity. There was a lively live auction by auctioneer Chuck Miller where he auctioned off a team build day for 10 at Habitat's jobsite, a fly-fishing float trip, private chef experience for eight with Red Maple Catering and a seven-night stay for six at a Tuscan Villa. Most memorable was a video titled "Home is the Key: Liz Fassenden's Habitat Story," a touching look at the power of resilience, commitment to change and giving back.

The evening geared up with live music by the band Buzz Drivers, and cowboys and cowgirls took a spin on the dance floor.

A PLACE TO CALL HOME

The goal at the Carpenters' Ball is to raise all of the dollars needed to fund one of the Habitat homes that they will break ground on in April.

At Habitat for Humanity, they believe that the home is the key to stability, to a safe place to play and to a brighter future. The home is the foundation for our lives and it should provide an atmosphere of contentment and calm where individuals can thrive. Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home.

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley's mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Since 1995, they have worked to help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

For more information on home ownership and volunteering, visit http://www.habitatvailvalley.org.