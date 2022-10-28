Halloween treats in Glenwood Springs this weekend

Halloween is on Monday but there are many events leading up to the holiday this weekend.

For those looking to get out of town this weekend here are some Halloween happenings in nearby Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs Ghost Walk

Hear the real ghost stories of the past rebels and residents of Glenwood Springs. Time in the late 1800s was grim for many, but makes for good stories now.

If you go…

What: Ghost Walk to Linwood Cemetery

Where: starts at Glenwood Historic Society, 1001 Colorado Ave.

When: Four tours go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29

Cost: $20 for Historical Society Members and seniors, and $25 for all else

Spooky Music at Glenwood Springs Library

Find out what makes music scary or suspenseful with Kyle Jones at the all ages event.

If you go…

What: Spooky Music

Where: The Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29

How much: free

Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center

Glenwood Springs Parks & Recreation is putting on their annual Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

There will be the typical festivities like a pumpkin hunt, carnival games, a fire pit, a bounce house, other entertainment, the annual spooky skate and more.

3-5:30 p.m. Spooktacular main event

5:30-7 p.m. Spooky Skate

$6/Child Spooktacular entrance + includes Ice Skating

If you go…

What: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

How much: $6

After Dark in the Park

After Dark in the Park at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Opened late and all lit up, people can experience the park over the spooky weekend. Some Halloween-themed events will include lantern cave tours, a costume contest at 6 p.m., trick or treating from 4-7 p.m., live music and a scavenger hunt from 4-7 p.m.

If arriving after 4 p.m., guests should purchase their tickets at the base.

The park will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. because of the weather, and there will be limited rides which are anticipated to be the Alpine Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, 4D Theater and Laser Tag.

HallowQueen Party at Bluebird Cafe

HallowQueen Party on Saturday night that will have a costume party and a performance by the Roaring Divas. The event will be serving alcohol and therefore will be 21 and up. The event costs $20, and the doors will open at 8 p.m. and the event is planned to go until 1 a.m.

If you go…

What: HallowQueen Party

Where: Bluebird Cafe

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

How much: $20