Happening This Week: Shakespeare, Vail Village Walking Tour, Valentine’s Day and more

Meet Will Shakespeare with the Vail Public Library

The Chandos portrait of William Shakespeare is one of the most famous of the playwright, and is now housed at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

On Monday, Feb. 8, join Jill Gordon, longtime Shakespeare enthusiast and online Colorado Mountain College instructor, for a virtual seminar on his “Comedy of Errors.” This is part one of three, taking place via Zoom from 6:30 – 8 p.m. RSVP and receive the Zoom link by emailing gordongrp@comcast.net.

More information: vaillibrary.com

Vail Village Walking History Tour with the Colorado Snowsports Museum

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, the Snowsports Museum invites up to 8 guests to enjoy a guided tour through Vail Village, where a museum historian will explain the history, fun facts and hidden gems behind favorite landmarks. The tour is $5, and advance registration is recommended.

More information: snowsportsmuseum.org

“The Need to GROW” in the Sustainable Film Series

Hosted by Walking Mountains Science Center, the Sustainable Film Series hopes to educate Eagle County about important climate issues through film. The free shows at Edwards Riverwalk Theater are at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. “The Need to GROW” explains issues behind traditional agriculture and its adverse effects on soil health, sustainability, food security and energy consumption.

More information: walkingmountains.org

Virtual Black Diamond Ball for the Vail Valley Foundation

This virtual gala and fundraiser helps the Vail Valley Foundation put on its numerous events each year, including programming at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the Vilar Performing Arts Center, as well as GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Dance Festival and its community outreach and enrichment programs under the YouthPower365 umbrella. Preregistration for the virtual event, which starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, is currently open. Participants will receive login information with their RSVP.

More information: vvf.org

John Popper & Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler at the Vilar Center

Performing for three nights at the VPAC, the Blues Traveler duo will set Popper on harmonica and Wilson on piano. The show will combine classic hits from the band’s discography as well as tales from their years on the road. All three shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, and the Saturday show will livestream for free.

More information: vilarpac.org

Valentine’s Day at The Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront gondola opens up to a large patio, with a firepit and plenty of room for social distancing.

From Thursday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 14, Maya at the Westin Riverfront in Avon will serve specials including: a seafood platter, Baja-Mediterranean mussels, cilantro ginger ahi tuna, surf and turf and a dessert platter for two. Stop in during those four days to taste some Valentine’s Day and President’s Day Weekend specials, or hit up the Après BBQ from 3 – 5 p.m. on the deck by the gondola. There will be food and Vail Brewing Co. beer specials, and remember to social distance and wear masks.

More information: riverfrontdining.com