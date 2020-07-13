Eagle County's 5 Commitments to Containment: 1. I will maintain 6 feet of social distance 2. I will wash my hands often 3. I will cover my face in public when I can't social distance 4. I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms 5. I will stay home when I'm sick

Editor’s note: For a list of more events and activities happening around the valley, visit http://www.vaildaily.com/calendar.

Thursday, July 16

Virtual Comedy Show presented by Vail Valley Young Professionals: In June, over 150 joined in for the Vail Valley Young Professionals Virtual Comedy Show. Organizers are planning to host a Virtual Comedy Show every third Thursday “for a while,” the event’s Facebook listing says. On July 16 at 5:30 p.m., the show will feature Troy Walker from Los Angeles, Derrick Stroup from Alabama as well as Katie Hughes from Atlanta. Viist https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4634256 for tickets. The link will be sent to ticketed audience members one hour before showtime, and you can email organizers to be a “sound on” audience member.

Friday, July 17

Take in a Lakeside Cinema at Nottingham Park in Avon: With plenty of room at the park, the town of Avon is showing free family movies (rated PG or PG-13) throughout the summer. Picnics are encouraged, and Nottingham Lake has a variety of other entertainment options, including stand-up paddleboards. Movies begin at dusk (around 8:15 p.m.) and seating is on the grass field, so bring a chair or blanket. Lakeside Cinema events will take place Fridays throughout the summer through August.

“Due to copyright issues, we can’t tell you what movie we’re showing,” the Avon website says, “but they’re all PG-rated.” Visit http://www.avon.org for more information.

Public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or biking to the park. Free on-street parking is available on West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Lake Street, among other places in town a short walk from the park.

Saturday, July 18

See “Remember the Titans” at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail: Movie Night at The Amp continues with “Remember the Titans,” a film made in 2000 featuring Denzel Washington as a high school football coach in 1971 integrating Black athletes into an all-white school.

The film starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

Build confidence with the Power of Vision Mediation Series: Conscious Transformation Vail is offering its Power of Vision Meditation Series to help define participant’s visions, motivate and build confidence. The 12-session training is open to everyone and includes step-by-step instructions to help develop knowledge and confidence. The sessions take place via Zoom. Upcoming sessions are at 9:30 a.m. on July 14; noon on July 15; and 6 p.m. on July 16.

For more information, contact Mandy Benedict at 970-904-1233 or visit ConsciousTransformation.com/community/vail/.

Peruse the Minturn Farmers Market: On Saturdays, the town of Minturn hosts its farmers market. The 22nd annual market runs through Sept. 5. and features a variety of vendors in downtown Minturn. Free parking is available, and many restaurants and other shops around town are open. The Minturn Market starts at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Visit http://www.Minturn.org for more information.

Sunday, July 19

Stroll the Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show: In addition to vendors setting up in Vail Village on Sundays, the Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show is also virtual, with a variety of products available online. Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com for more information and a list of vendors.