Happy Colorado Day! CPW offers free admission to state parks on August 5

In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 143rd birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all 41 state parks on Monday, August 5. This annual holiday is officially celebrated on the first of the month, but state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

This free entry day provides the perfect opportunity to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse landscapes they showcase. Whether you are searching for a new outdoor experience or revisiting your favorite park, you’re sure to find an activity for your family and friends to enjoy while celebrating our state.