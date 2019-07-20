Hardscrabble stopped by the Vail Daily newsroom to jam as one of their three performances in a single Saturday, the last of which was at the Bonfire Block Party. Hardscrabble is Jena Skinner, Robbie Brown, Eric Lovgren and Scott Loss.

The Newsroom Jams production staff is: Ross Leonhart, Executive Producer; Sean Naylor, Producer; Jon Scharfencamp, Video Editor and Tyler Buscemi, Floor Production Assistant.