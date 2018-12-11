Haymeadow Park to Celebrate Grand Opening

Beaver Creek Resort will celebrate the grand opening of Haymeadow Park and the Ice Cream Parlour at the Ranch on Saturday, Dec. 15. The celebration will kick-off in the village on Friday, Dec. 14, with complimentary ice cream floats from the Ice Cream Parlour, live music and activities for the entire family.

The official Ice Cream Parlour ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. Guests can make their way to the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola to get to the activities.

The schedule for the Haymeadow Park Grand Opening is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 14

3:30 to 6 p.m.: Complimentary root beer floats, live music, giveaways, yard games, free ice skating (for kids 12 and under) and more in Beaver Creek Village.

Saturday, Dec. 15

10 a.m.: Live music and photo opportunities at the top of Haymeadow Express Gondola.

11 a.m.: Ice Cream Parlour Ribbon Cutting at Haymeadow Park Ice Cream Parlour.

11:30 a.m.: Ripperoo Parade and Ski School Teaching Demonstrations at Haymeadow Park

1:30 p.m.: Story Time at the top of Haymeadow Express Gondola.

3:00 p.m.: Cookie Time.

3:30 to 6:00 p.m.: Live music, giveaways, yard games and free ice skating (for kids 12 and under) in Beaver Creek Village.

5:50 p.m.: Fireworks.

For full event schedule, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.