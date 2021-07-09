Hazel Miller Quartet to perform July 22 at Chapel Fundraiser

Hazel Miller has earned several awards for artistic excellence including Best Independent Blues-R&B Recording in 2002 and Outstanding Performer at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

The Vail Religious Foundation announced Friday that the Hazel Miller Quartet is the special guest entertainment at its first fundraising event, “Embracing Our Community – A Joyful Evening to Benefit the Vail Interfaith Chapel” on July 22 at Donovan Pavilion. Presented by Alpine Bank, Miller and Tony Gulizia will entertain 170 guests throughout the evening.

“We are so excited to welcome Hazel and are grateful for her contribution to this premier event for the Chapel,” Vail Religious Foundation President Tim Wilbanks said. “She is amazingly talented and energetic. We thank her and Alpine Bank for helping us present someone of her caliber for this exciting evening.”

A Kentucky native, Miller lived in Los Angeles before permanently moving to Denver in 1984. She specializes in soul, pop, blues and jazz. Most recently she opened for Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 18.

She has performed for the past 30 years with artists such as Al Green, Lou Rawls, Julian Lennon, James Taylor, James Brown, the Temptations, Bob Weir, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy and more.Miller has performed at major jazz and music festivals throughout Colorado, as well as at the White House for President Bill Clinton, on National Public Radio, and for the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium after their 1998 Superbowl win.

Ms. Miller was named as one of 150 people who make Denver a better place to live by the city in 2008 at the Colorado History Museum. She has earned several awards for artistic excellence including Best Independent Blues-R&B Recording in2002 and Outstanding Performer at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support the Vail Interfaith Chapel,” Miller said. “Communities need to support their churches. “The idea of inclusiveness is close to my heart. We need more of it.”

Hosted by Erik Williams, the evening begins at 5 p.m. with heavy appetizers and cocktails with music by Gulizia on the patio. Upon being seated, guests will honor Vail pioneer Vi Brown in a ceremony that includes her family and friends. Following a paddle raise, Miller will perform for approximately one hour. A silent auction opened online Friday, and will continue in person at the event.

The public is welcome to register and participate in the silent auction, paddle raise, and honoring Vi Brown with attendance or donations. A limited number of tickets are available at $225 per person and can be purchased online at VailChapel.com.

“Embracing Our Community – A Joyful Evening to Benefit the Vail Interfaith Chapel” is sponsored by Alpine Bank, the Perot Family, Betsy and George Wiegers, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Katie and David Campbell, Carla Guarascio, and Liz and Luc Meyer. Additional sponsors include the Vail Daily, Southern Highlands Golf Club, the Sonnenalp Hotel, Boone’s Wine & Spirits, 10th Mountain Whiskey, Basecamp Wine & Spirits and the Geller Family, French Press Catering, Fancy Pansy, the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Vail Resorts and Event Rents.