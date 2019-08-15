Head for the hills on Saturday with a free guided hike through No Name

Wilderness Workshop will be hosting a free, public hike to Homestake Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 17. The hike begins promptly at 8 a.m. and will wind up the proposed No Name Addition to the Holy Cross Wilderness Area, quickly ascending above treeline to quiet, beautiful views.

The area is an excellent place to experience solitude in a pristine alpine setting. Hiking along Homestake Ridge above the lush subalpine wetlands of Bennett Gulch provides stunning views of the Gore and Sawatch Ranges, Mount of the Holy Cross and the back bowls of Vail. This landscape contains habitat for the endangered lynx and is part of a critical wildlife migration corridor along the Continental Divide helping connect the Holy Cross Wilderness with the Eagles Nest Wilderness.

Interested hikers should first RSVP online, then meet at the intersection of Hwy 24 and Forest Road 705, just past mile marker 157 on Hwy 24 south of the Red Cliff bridge. From the meeting point, guide Susie Kincaid will organize a group carpool six miles to the trailhead. Depending on the group capability and desire, expect six miles of moderate-level hiking over four hours beginning on a jeep road and ascending above the treeline, then following the ridge toward Homestake Mountain. The vertical gain on this hike is about 1500 feet.

Guests should also note that no dogs are allowed and that this hike is for adults and only suitable for children aged 12 and over. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. Hikers should bring appropriate hiking gear in their daypacks, including first aid, water, lunch and snacks.

If you go …

What: Homestake Ridge hike

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Meet at the intersection of Hwy 24 and Forest Road 705, and the group will carpool to the trailhead from there.

Cost: Free

More information: RSVP at https://wildernessworkshop.org/no-name/. Registration is required.

This free hike is sponsored by Alpine Bank, The Thrift Shop of Aspen, City of Aspen, The Aspen Times, Bristlecone Mountain Sports, Ute Mountaineer and True Nature Healing Arts.