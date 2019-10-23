Head to the Bookworm of Edwards for fall cookbooks and seasonal cafe specials

The Bookworm's pumpkin spice latte isn't the only seasonal espresso option on the menu: switch it up with a tiramisu latte.

Special to the Daily

The Bookworm of Edwards has updated its café menu to present new fall options, and is featuring fall books of all genres on its shelves this season.

“There is probably no better time of the year for thinking about food than exactly right now. Personally, I start fantasizing about cozy Friendsgiving gatherings and holiday party menus, trying to build them in my mind to an ideal-yet-doable scale,” Bookworm owner Nicole Magistro said in a store newsletter.

On the shelves, Magistro recommends several cookbooks for all of fall’s favorite culinary endeavors, from simple, easy dinners to hearty brunches.

Titles include “Half Baked Harvest Super Simple” by Tieghan Gerard (available for preorder), “All About Dinner” by Molly Stevens (available for preorder), “Nothing Fancy” by Allison Roman (available now) and “Ski Town Brunch” by local author Jennie Iverson (available now).

Magistro also suggested titles for drinking well this season: “How to Cocktail,” the America’s Test Kitchen guide to mixology and “Wine for Normal People” by Elizabeth Schneider. Both are on shelves for purchase now.

In the café, favorites like the regular line-up of smoothies and crepes are still available. Added to the menu, of course, is the obligatory pumpkin spice latte, but there is also a special tiramisu latte for fall as well. Try cream cheese-swirled pumpkin banana bread, a honey, apple and bacon grilled cheese or the Bookworm’s weekly soup option, which surely will lean warm and comforting this season.

For more information about the Bookworm of Edwards and upcoming events, visit bookwormofedwards.com or call 970-926-7323.