Head to the Vilar on Monday for some folk-bluegrass tunes from Punch Brothers, a band composed of the genres’ greats

The Punch Brothers' latest record, "All Ashore," takes a look at committed relationship in the present day, providing a nine-part medidation on that idea.

IF YOU GO What: Punch Brothers When: Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets starting at $58 More information: Visit www.vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497 to purchase tickets

The Punch Brothers bring together some of the best players in bluegrass and folk music. Led by singer and mandolinist Chris Thile, the quintet continues to expand their musical possibilities, especially after coming off the high of winning a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2019.

Punch Brothers will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $58 and are available online, over the phone and on-site at the box office. The Vilar is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

In 2007, Thile assembled the all-star quintet after his former group, Nickel Creek, disbanded. Rounding out the lineup is guitarist Chris Eldridge (a founding member of the Infamous Stringdusters), banjo player Noam Pikelny (Grammy-nominated for his solo work and named banjo player of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2017), bassist Paul Kowert and violinist Gabe Witcher (four-time Grammy-nominee for his work as a producer and studio artist for Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, Elton John and others).

Together, these five musicians create the beautifully rich, nuanced sound that distinguishes the Punch Brothers in the world of bluegrass and folk. For its fourth album, “The Phosphorescent Blues,” Punch Brothers teamed up with famed producer T Bone Burnett, whom Thile, Eldridge and Witcher had collaborated with for the soundtrack of the indie film “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

The ensemble’s Grammy-winning fifth record, “All Ashore,” was self-produced and released in July 2018. “All Ashore” explores committed relationships, especially in the today’s present climate.

“We were hoping to create something that would be convincing as a complete thought, in this case as a nine-movement, or nine-piece, thought,” Thile said.

Since 2016, Thile has hosted the popular public radio show “Live from Here” (formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion”). While listeners get to tune in every week to hear Thile and his musical guests play a new and diverse array of folk, bluegrass and Americana, seeing Punch Brothers perform live is definitely not the same as listening to it on the radio.