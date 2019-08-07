Heads up: Nottingham Lake and Beach in Avon will be closed Saturday and Sunday for a USA Swimming event

More than 50 swimmers will converge on Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 for the Open Water Championships, a USA Swimming-sanctioned event. Nottingham Lake and Beach area will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate this event.

The Open Water Championships includes a 5K Open Water Competition for youth aged 15 – 18, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and a Masters Open Race at 1:00 p.m. on the same day.

On Sunday, there will be a 1 Mile Competition beginning with the Masters age category at 11:00 a.m. The same distance will be completed by youth 15 and up at noon, followed by youth 11 – 14 at 1:00 p.m.

For more information about this event or the lake and beach closure, please contact Recreation Director John Curutchet at 970-748-4059.