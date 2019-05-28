Healthy living: Why you need a massage (column)

The American Massage Therapy Association states that massage can help boost physical performance, prevent injury, shorten recovery time and encourage focus.

Shawn Connor | Special to the Daily

Who doesn’t love a good massage? Relaxing in The Spa at Hotel Talisa’s sanctuary, hanging out in the steam room or sauna and finishing it all off with a customized massage sounds like what we all could use after a busy ski season. But did you know that there’s much more to massage than just relaxation? For those of us who take full advantage of all that this valley has to offer (hiking, biking, rafting, skiing, climbing, running — the list goes on) it turns out that massage is the missing piece to your wellness puzzle.

The American Massage Therapy Association states that massage can help boost physical performance, prevent injury, shorten recovery time and encourage focus. The pressure and movement utilized throughout a massage has a handful of physiological and psychological effects making your workout routine that much more effective.

Massage dilates the blood vessels which in turn promotes circulation and stimulates blood flow back to the heart. The delivery of fresh oxygen and nutrients to the tissue helps to relieve muscle tension, reduce soreness and help you to recover faster. You can expect to feel a better athletic performance after a massage because your relaxed and oxygenated muscles allow for a better range of motion and flexibility.

So what type of massage should you book? As an athlete or someone who frequently exercises, a deep tissue or sports massage is going to be the most beneficial for you. Sports massage is going to involve a faster pace, light stretching and manipulation of the connective tissue. Deep tissue is going to be a very firm pressure to get into knots and tension that the muscles may be holding.

A massage here and there is nice, but just like your workout program, you won’t see the full benefits without consistency. The benefits of massage are cumulative and the more you receive them, the more you will reap their advantages.

Through June 15, The Spa at Hotel Talisa is making it easier for locals and visitors alike to book a massage. Special spring rates include $99 for a 50-minute custom massage, custom facial or traditional mani/pedi combo (includes Swedish, custom or deep tissue). An 80-minute custom massage or signature facial is $160 (includes Swedish, custom or deep tissue). All other spa services are 30 percent off.

Carly Oakland is the spa director at The Spa at Hotel Talisa in Vail. For more information, visit http://www.hoteltalisa.com.