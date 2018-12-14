Hear beloved Christmas tunes at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Seeing the world-renowned Spanish Brass in concert is sure to be a musical highlight. This holiday season, audiences will be extra delighted to witness Spanish Brass, a lively brass quintet, play a full evening of traditional Christmas music.

As part of their 2018 Holiday Series, the Vilar Performing Arts Center invites audiences to A Spanish Brass Christmas on Friday 7 p.m. Tickets are $68 for adults and $10 for students and available now by calling 970-845-8497 or online at http://www.vilarpac.org.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, the Spanish Brass features five of the finest brass musicians touring internationally, all of whom hail from their home country of Spain. Showcasing the talents of Carlos Benetó and Juanjo Serna on trumpet, Manuel Pérez on French horn, Inda Bonet on trombone and Sergio Finca on tuba, the Spanish Brass have been praised for setting the standard for brass chamber music around the globe.

For A Spanish Brass Christmas, the quintet will play a wide array of traditional hymns and beloved Christmas songs, including a special arrangement by Benetó of "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "Hallelujah" from Handel's Messiah, along with "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Carol of the Bells" and the ever-popular "Christmas Time is Here" by Vince Guaraldi.

Unmatched in their sound and playing abilities, the Spanish Brass have captivated audiences for three decades, performing at numerous prestigious events and venues worldwide and having released 22 albums since their debut.