Hear La Pompe Jazz unleash sizzling gypsy techniques in Edwards this Friday

In French, “La Pompe” translates to “the pump,” but when it comes to gypsy jazz, it refers to a high speed, chicka-chicka-sounding guitar strumming style that indeed pumps energy into the atmosphere.

La Pompe Jazz is famous for generating mass quantities of this feel-good charge in the form of rustic gypsy swing tunes, vintage blues, creative vocal arrangements and soulful originals. The Denver-based quartet has headlined City Park Jazz and brings out throngs every time it performs at the historic Union Station.

Harnessing the spirit of gypsy jazz icon Django Rienhardt, La Pompe unleashes its own fiery interpretation of French ballads and hot club classics via upright bass, a pair of guitars, violin and vocals. The band makes its Vail Valley debut fresh on the heels of releasing its first all-original album, Passages, mastered by Grammy Award winner David Glasser.

No matter the tune, La Pompe has a solid track record of getting the crowd’s feet pumping. Their free Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk performance kicks off this weekend this Friday in Edwards.