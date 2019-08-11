Heart and Sole benefit for Starting Hearts on Saturday

Lynn Blake knows that minutes matter. In 2007, Blake, who was on day three of a new job at the Vail Valley Partnership, suffered from sudden cardiac arrest while in a meeting with co-workers. Luckily, CPR was administered quickly and emergency services personnel were on the scene in minutes. Blake is a walking miracle who decided to create Starting Hearts to educate the masses about CPR and place automated external defibrillator (AED) devices in as many places as possible.

On Saturday, Starting Hearts is hosting its 2nd annual Heart and Sole event at Ford Park in Vail from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Live music, kids activities like a bounce house and face painting, yoga and prizes are up for grabs, but the event aims not only to entertain but also to educate the public on how everyone can learn how to save a precious life.

“It’s amazing to realize that 80% of all cardiac arrests occur at home. That’s why it is so important for all of us to learn these important lifesaving skills. While Starting Hearts trains thousands every year in our popular, one-hour free Call.Push.Shock. class, we have many more people to teach.” said Alan Himelfarb, executive director of Starting Hearts.

There will also be opportunities to learn more about CPR and how to operate an AED device at the event. There will also be a limited amount of electrocardiogram screenings for athletes. Sign up on the website in advance to secure a time.

Starting Hearts also wants you to get your heart pumping with a 1-mile family fun run and a 5k led by XTERRA world champion and endurance athlete Josiah Middaugh. Even though Middaugh is a prime example of someone who is in great health and exhibits amazing cardiovascular strength, he knows that no one is invincible.

“Three elite athletes I knew well fell victim to sudden cardiac arrest in a short period of time and that was a wake-up call,” Middaugh said. “Starting Hearts is doing amazing things, empowering citizens with the knowledge and the resources to actually save lives. I feel fortunate to be involved with this organization.”

You can even earn an AED device for your home, office or neighborhood by winning the scavenger hunt on Saturday. Teams of three are asked to locate the 17 defibrillators in the town of Vail, take pictures with them and load them on Starting Hearts’ Instagram page.

For more information, visit http://www.startinghearts.org.