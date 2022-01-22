Heather Hansman visits The Bookworm to speak about her newest book

Heather Hansman

Courtesy photo

As ski season is hitting its stride and you’re shredding down your favorite run, it’s easy to forget how this crazy sport got started and what its future could look like. Luckily Heather Hansman, one of America’s most preeminent ski journalists, has written an adventure in to the rich history of skiing, the problems the industry faces and the modern heart of ski-bum culture.

Join Heather Hansman at The Bookworm of Edwards as she speaks about her newest book, “Powder Days.”

Cover of “Powder Days”

Courtesy photo

Skiing really got it’s start after World War II and is therefore tied to the nation’s history. “So much of skiing and ski culture is tied to nostalgia, and talking about our history,” Hansman said. “Vail, along with a lot of the early major ski towns, was heavily influenced by the 10th Mountain Division, and the return of soldiers after World War II. The stories have evolved and changed over time, but the same core ideas of adventuring and chasing snow have stayed true.”

So many people, often called “ski bums” have been romanced by this ski adventuring and have made chasing snow their careers. They have been around for years and are integral to the success of the ski industry. “The ethics of ski bums haven’t really changed over the years, but the way they get by and live has certainly changed,” Hansman said. “Jobs are easier to come by than they might have been in the past, but housing is much harder to find.”

These housing issues for industry workers is among some of the more problematic, but definitely fixable, elements of the ski industry. “Economic inequality, exclusivity, workforce retention, housing, ecosystem resilience, and poor mental health are all complicated, interconnected issues with no single way to address them,” Hansman stated. “Answers have to come from the top: from lawmakers and resort ownership, and bottom up from the community too.”

Another big issue facing the ski industry is climate change. “We’re already seeing shortened seasons, screwy snowpack, and extreme weather events that impact skiing and ski resorts,” Hansman said. “We need to do everything we can to address it, from decarbonizing our infrastructure and electricity systems, to changing how we commute to the mountains, to advocating for policy changes.”

Although there are several issues in the ski industry from exclusivity to climate change, Hansman calls us to take action and follow our love of the sport to heal the industry and the people in it. “Skiing is so full of joy, but if we love skiing, and want it to exist long into the future, so our kids and grandkids can be ski bums, we have to work hard now to make sure we can hold on to the snow and access and places that make it so special.” Hansman said.