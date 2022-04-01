Heavy Breathers added to 2022 Block Party lineup

The first-time and unique musical collaboration called Heavy Breathers has been added to the 2022 Block Party lineup. The ensemble features six members from notorious jam band and funk groups including The Meters, Widespread Panic, Dumpstaphunk and Lettuce.

Courtesy Photo

Organizers of the 2022 Block Party in Eagle, CO announced another musical act will be featured at the two-day outdoor music festival June 3-5. Heavy Breathers is a new collaboration of six musicians never before seen on stage together. This iconic ensemble blends hard-hitting jam rock with a healthy dose of funk. Two-day GA and VIP tickets to the Block Party are on sale now.

Heavy Breathers features George Porter Jr. (The Meters); JoJo Hermann and Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic); Ian Neville [Dumpstaphunk]; and Eric Benny Bloom and Ryan Zoidis (Lettuce).

The two-day Block Party lineup also includes Thievery Corporation, Ripe, Common Kings, Sam Bush, Keller & The Keels, Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Rebirth Brass Band, Liver Down the River, The Runaway Grooms and Trees Don’t Move. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, previously on the Block Party lineup, will now be touring in support of The Rolling Stones. The final headlining act is still to be announced.

The third day of the Block Party event features Leftover Salmon in an intimate performance at Bloodies & Bluegrass presented by Xfinity. $119 food and music event tickets include a buffet brunch, open bar and a full concert set by Leftover Salmon.

The 2022 Block Party offers a ticket payment plan, ticket incentive program, two-day teen passes and official camping passes at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BlockPartyEagle.com.