Helton: Free programs give greater access to Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Ronda Helton

Tom Cohen/Courtesy photo

When many people think of our six-week Bravo! Vail Music Festival, they picture performances by world-class resident orchestras—the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra—alongside outstanding chamber music ensembles.

What many do not realize is that more than half of our Festival programs are offered for free each summer throughout Eagle County. In fact, when the Bravo! Vail team speaks to community members and organizations about the work we do, most are not aware of these extensive offerings.

I would like to invite you to join us for these incredible programs during our 35th Festival season, now underway. The magnificent musicians presented in our Orchestral Series, Chamber Music Series, and other ticketed concerts also participate in these education and engagement programs. Don’t miss your chance to catch these outstanding classical music performances for free in your very own town!

Here are just some of the many free Bravo! Vail programs taking place up and down the Valley this summer:

Family Concerts: These popular performances are designed to engage young listeners and their families by introducing classical music in a fun, accessible way. The evening family concerts this summer in Gypsum, Eagle, and Minturn feature the distinguished Verona Quartet in programs inspired by the book The Lost String Quartet. Performances will take place on the Music Box, Bravo’s Vail’s mobile performance stage or in the local amphitheater.

Little Listeners @ The Library: This series presents 30-minute, interactive performances by orchestra musicians, visiting ensembles, and more at the Vail, Gypsum, Avon, and Eagle public libraries. With a special focus on children ages 2-7, performing artists explore musical concepts and ideas with their young audiences in a captivating, memorable way.

Our 2022 theme for Little Listeners is “Oceans of Possibilities” and includes programs by musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra, the brass ensemble The Westerlies, the Verona Quartet, and teachers from our very own Music Makers Haciendo Música program.

Community Chamber Concerts: Take the opportunity to enjoy beautiful classical music on your lunch break with these free chamber music concerts. The 2022 series welcomes the Balourdet Quartet, The Westerlies, the Verona Quartet, and Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Zhu Wang and Avery Gagliano, both celebrating recent Carnegie Hall debuts. Community Chamber concerts take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. from June 28-July 21 at The Chapel at Beaver Creek.

Community Partnerships: Not everyone can travel to Bravo! Vail performances, so we bring our concerts to community partners and their constituents for free each summer. This year, we are honored to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity, bringing a performance by the Balourdet Quartet to the Stratton Flats Habitat neighborhood in Gypsum on July 5. Additional community partners this summer include Vail Health, Roundup River Ranch, My Future Pathways, Golden Eagle Senior Center, and Castle Peak Senior Living.

Community Pass Program: For thosewho would like to attend our signature Orchestral Series performances but may have financial barriers to purchasing tickets, Bravo! Vail has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity and My Future Pathways for our new Community Pass program. Through this program, these partners receive a limited number of free lawn tickets for each of our Orchestral series concerts and distribute them to constituents on a first-come, first-served basis. Inquire with Habitat for Humanity or My Future Pathways for more information.

To learn more about Bravo! Vail’s community programs or to make your free reservations, please visit bravovail.org under Education and Engagement Programs. Also, bring your friends and spread the word about these exceptional performances offered for free in our Eagle County community. I look forward to seeing you at Bravo! Vail this summer.

Family Concerts (5:30 p.m.):

Thursday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m., Lundgren Amphitheater, Gypsum

Friday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m., Brush Creek Pavilion, Eagle

Saturday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m., Little Beach Park, Minturn

Little Listeners @ The Library (2 p.m.):

Thursday, July 7, Vail Public Library: Musicians of the National Repertory Orchestra

Monday, July 11, Avon Public Library: Musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra

Thursday, July 14, Vail Public Library: Musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra

Monday, July 18, Avon Public Library: The Westerlies

Wednesday, July 20, Eagle Public Library: The Westerlies

Friday, July 22, Gypsum Public Library: The Westerlies

Thursday, July 28, Eagle Public Library: Verona Quartet

Monday, August 1, Gypsum Public Library: Music Makers Haciendo Música Staff

Community Chamber Concerts (1 p.m. at The Chapel at Beaver Creek):

Tuesday, June 28: Hadyn and Bartók, featuring the Balourdet Quartet

Thursday, June 30: Bermel & Brahms, featuring the Balourdet Quartet

Tuesday, July 5: Zhu Wang, Avery Gagliano, and the Balourdet Quartet

Thursday, July 7: Beach Piano Quintet, featuring the Balourdet Quartet, Zhu Wang, and Avery Gagliano

Tuesday, July 12: Zhu Wang in Recital

Thursday, July 14: Avery Gagliano in Recital

Tuesday, July 19: The Westerlies: American Roots

Thursday, July 21: The Westerlies Songbook

Additional Community Concerts (6 p.m.)

Monday, June 27 at the Ford Park Lower Bench: The Balourdet Quartet

Thursday, July 21 at Edwards Interfaith Chapel: The Westerlies

Ronda Helton is the Sr. Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Bravo! Vail Music Festival