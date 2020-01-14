Here’s the Bookworm of Edwards current best-seller list

This book of beginner's restorative yoga poses is written by longtime local yoga teacher Julia Clarke.

Special to the Daily

The Bookworm of Edwards keeps a running list of the best-sellers on its website, bookwormofedwards.com. Here’s what’s currently flying off the shelves at the Edwards shop.

“Restorative Yoga for Beginners” – Julia Clarke*

“Ski Town Brunch” – Jennie Iverson*

“Lost Girls of Paris” – Pam Jenoff*

“Deep Creek” – Pam Houston*

“Lady Clementine” – Marie Benedict

“This Tender Land” – William Krueger

“Winter Army” – Maurice Isserman*

“Ambassador’s Daughter” – Pam Jenoff

“Silent Patient” – Alex Michaelides

“Staying Alive In Avalanche Terrain” – Bruce Tremper*

* Indicates a Bookworm event