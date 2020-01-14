Here’s the Bookworm of Edwards current best-seller list
Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
The Bookworm of Edwards keeps a running list of the best-sellers on its website, bookwormofedwards.com. Here’s what’s currently flying off the shelves at the Edwards shop.
“Restorative Yoga for Beginners” – Julia Clarke*
“Ski Town Brunch” – Jennie Iverson*
“Lost Girls of Paris” – Pam Jenoff*
“Deep Creek” – Pam Houston*
“Lady Clementine” – Marie Benedict
“This Tender Land” – William Krueger
“Winter Army” – Maurice Isserman*
“Ambassador’s Daughter” – Pam Jenoff
“Silent Patient” – Alex Michaelides
“Staying Alive In Avalanche Terrain” – Bruce Tremper*
* Indicates a Bookworm event
