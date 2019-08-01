Here’s the schedule of August shows at Copper Mountain

Eric Paslay is a platinum-selling country singer whose hit “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” was nominated for the Grammy award for Best Country Song.



COPPER MOUNTAIN — Copper Mountain has a brimming music lineup over the next week, beginning Saturday when the Copper Live free music series with the Hip Abduction, a vibrant collective based out of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Hip Abduction formed over a mutual appreciation for West-African and early-Jamaican reggae/dub music and has shared stages with the likes of Grace Potter, the Revivalists, Ziggy Marley, Umphrey’s McGee, Moon Taxi and more. The free Copper Live performance kicks off at 3 p.m. in Copper’s Center Village.

Then Sunday, Grammy-nominated country artist Eric Paslay will perform. The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including Grammy’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year for “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” Catch Eric Paslay at 2:30 p.m. on the main stage in Center Village.

Summer continues with the 15th annual Guitar Town, August 9-11 at Copper. The weekend includes three days of free acoustic and electric performances, guitar workshops, free guitar repairs from Guitar Center and music activities for the kids.

Guitar Town’s 2019 lineup includes Samantha Fish, Rhonda Vincent, Guitar Army featuring John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell, Joe Robinson, The Lost Fingers featuring John Jorgenson, Rory Block, Muriel Anderson, Christie Lenée, Steve Fister Band, Stig Mathisen, Scott Goldman, A Tribute To Mark Selby, Preston Reed, and Youthquake, which will feature some of the greatest young guitar players in America.