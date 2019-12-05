Here’s what to do for entertainment between Birds of Prey races

Brian McLaughlin, of the United States, happily reacts to seeing his time after completing his second run at Birds of Prey last year. Athletes will be doing a signing at Gorsuch on Friday.

The Birds of Prey FIS World Cup is great if you’re into ski racing. It’s also great if you like to have a good time – there are plenty of events happening to keep even the “what’s a sportsball” people in your party happy between the downhill and giant slalom races.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend for all your Birds of Prey merrymaking needs.

Beaver Creek Restaurant Specials

Thursday

Dec. 5

Check out your favorite restaurants in Beaver Creek Village for specials on Thursday night from 5-8 p.m.

Beaver Creek Village

Welcome Party & Giveaway Drawing

Thursday

Dec. 5

Coyote Café will be hosting a welcome party for all who are down to get the party started early. Coyote Café has a well-stocked bar and the giveaway will pass out products from event partners including GoPro and Smartwool.

Drunken Hearts

Friday

Dec. 6

The band will be playing live music in two sets on Friday: from 2-2:40 p.m. and from 2:55-3:40 p.m.

Giveaway

Friday – Saturday

Dec. 6 -7

Head to the music stage to see if you’ve won a prize. The giveaway is at 4 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

US Ski Team athlete signing

Friday

Dec. 6

Meet some of the athletes from the U.S. Ski Team competing at the Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek. The athlete signing gets going around 4 p.m.

Gorsuch, Beaver Creek

Silent Disco

Friday

Dec. 6

New for entertainment surrounding the Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek, the Silent Disco will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in Beaver Creek Village. Silent discos include participants listening to different DJs via headsets.

Beaver Creek Village

Fireworks

Friday

Dec. 6

Fireworks will round out a first full day of racing and festivities.

Starting at 6:15 p.m., watch the fireworks go off in celebration of a great first full day of racing at Birds of Prey. Head to the music stage/skating rink for a good view.

Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’

Friday and Saturday

Dec. 6-7

As part of the Birds of Prey festivities, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek will be showing Warren Miller’s “Timeless” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and then again at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets cost $21.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Bloodies & Bluegrass

Saturday and Sunday

Dec. 7 – 8

On the day of the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill race at Beaver Creek, the Bloodies and Bluegrass event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the race. The bloodies event is free.

Beaver Creek Village

Beers of Prey

Saturday

Dec. 7

Tickets for Beers of Prey are available at bcworldcup.com.

From 2-6 p.m., sample seasonal, heard-to-find and even some exclusive brews at the Beers of Prey mini beer festival taking place during the races. The event is ticketed ($35), and there are 15 brewers participating, most of which are from Colorado.

Beaver Creek Village

Whitacre

Saturday

Dec. 7

The band will play live music in two sets: from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue

Saturday

Dec. 7

The Grateful Dead cover band will play live music in two sets: 3:15 -4:15 p.m. and 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart contributed reporting to this story.