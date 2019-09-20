Malcolm Gladwell's newest book was published earlier this month.

Special to the Daily

Kids are back in school and as the weather gets chillier and rainier, curling up with a good book might just be the perfect thing to top off a fall day.

Here are the top-sellers at the Bookworm of Edwards currently. A star-studded list of authors and celebrities means even those who aren’t avid readers will likely find something that resonates with them.

“A Republic, If You Can Keep It” – Neil Gorsuch

The Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States reflects on American political responsibility.

“Your Guide To Forest Bathing” – M. Amos Clifford

A self-explanatory title shows readers how to get the most out of their therapeutic nature experience.

“The Testaments” – Margaret Atwood

The second installment of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” notably adapted as a Hulu original series.

“This Tender Land” – William Krueger

Four orphans in 1932 travel down the Mississippi River, facing obstacles along the way. Fans of “Where the Crawdads Sing” will also like this book.

“Only Woman In The Room” – Marie Benedict

A fiction story based on the life of Hedy Lamarr, an Austrian-born American actress at her peak in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. The book touches on Jewish heritage during Nazi occupation and the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated space.

“100-Year-Old Man Who Crawled Out of the Window” – Jonas Johasson

A comedy by the Swedish author, which became a movie starring Robert Gustafsson in 2013.

“Parkland: Birth of a Movement” – Dave Cullen

From the author of “Columbine,” this book chronicles Gen Z’s political activisim following the Parkland shootings, using Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg as central characters.

“The Overstory” – Richard Powers

This fictional ode to nature, with stories interlocking through geographical expanses from antebellum New York to the late twentieth-century Timber Wars of the Pacific Northwest, won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.

“Talking To Strangers” – Malcolm Gladwell

This non-fiction analysis uses case studies such as Sylvia Plath’s suicide, Amanda Knox’s false conviction, Sandra Bland’s arrest and incarceration and the man who saw through the fraudster Bernie Madoff to explore why and how talking to strangers affects our culture.

“Hey Grandude!” – Paul McCartney

The former Beatle wrote a children’s picture book detailing the fun shenanigans kids and their grandparents can get up to.