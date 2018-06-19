Heroes and Huskies gather at 15th-annual Battle Mountain football fundraiser

During a gorgeous, blue sky day on the Vail Golf Club, June 8, the Battle Mountain Huskies football program held its largest fundraiser of the year.

Tournament and event organizer Ross Goldberg and his wife Cheryl volunteered their time and talent to make sure the weekend was special and successful. In addition to raising funds for the football program, the community hosted and honored our visiting troops who are stationed in Colorado.

Battle Mountain head football coach Jim Schuppler was on hand with his players supporting the cause. A committed coach, he said the event kept the kids challenged and interested.

"The other part of it is showing my commitment to them, what I am going to give back is time and energy," Schuppler said. "At some point, whether they realize it or not, that kid will reciprocate because he's valued and cared about."

LARGEST FUNDRAISER

On this weekend, the Battle Mountain Huskies Football community was giving back in spades.

Schuppler said the veterans on hand were mostly from Fort Carson, and local parents were given an opportunity to sponsor them as part of the event.

"A lot of our parents play and then a lot of our community join in," Schuppler said. "This is our largest fundraiser of the year, benefiting the Battle Mountain Touchdown Club that Bart Cuomo started 15 years ago. We will have will football players out on hole 17, so you can have a football player throw a mulligan for you. Then, there are the cheater bags. The low score will come in like 35, that means they bought a bunch of cheater bags, which we like."

Schuppler said the event was all about having fun.

"A lot of these guys are active military on break, and there are guys who have done multiple tours of duty and are now retired," he said. "It is incredible. They get to come up to Vail and play golf and many of them have never been up to the mountains. It's awesome."

FOUR BRANCHES REPRESENTED

Vail Golf Club Head Golf Professional Nathan Mead welcomed the crowd, thanking everyone for coming out.

"We are happy to have this event each year," Mead said. "Thank you to the active duty military, we appreciate what you do every day for us. We are glad that you made it to Vail on this beautiful weekend."

Tournament founder and organizer Bart Cuomo thanked the players and visiting military.

"This year we have representatives from four branches of the armed forces — Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines," Cuomo said. "It is our pleasure to have you guys up here as usual,"

Cuomo also thanked the team at the Vail Golf Club for their hard work in getting the course in great shape.

For more information on supporting the group's efforts and the non-profit Battle Mountain Touchdown Club, contact Ross Goldberg at 970-476-8800.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for non-profits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.