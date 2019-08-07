High Altitude Society: Betty Ford Apline Gardens hosts Garden Soiree

On July 23, supporters of The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens enjoyed a pre-concert “Garden Soiree” amongst the flowers and indigenous Rocky Mountain foliage at the base of the Gardens.

Named in honor of the former First Lady Betty Ford, the Gardens, at 8250 feet, are the highest in the United States and welcome over 100,000 visitors each year. Founded in 1985 and renamed in 1988, the Gardens reflect Ford’s passion for gardening and cultivating the earth.

“This garden is so special, to all the people who can come and enjoy it,” said board member Susan Frampton. “It’s well known around the state, around the country and around the world. That would not be possible with the help of each one of you. Harry and I are thrilled we have been able to contribute to this and we to also honor our dear friend, Betty Ford. That family gave back so much to this valley.”

For more information on The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, visit their website at http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org.