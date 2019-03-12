High Altitude Society: Carpenters’ Ball Supports Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

On Saturday, March 9, the community came together in support of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley at the 20th anniversary Carpenters' Ball at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. The evening was a fun-filled fundraiser to help supply critical resources to the organization's home building efforts. Attire was cowboy chic with many sporting leather boots, western hats, turquoise necklaces and denim. The welcome reception featured cocktails from Mile High Spirits, Odell Brewing Company and Taste of Vail wine partners.

There was lovely welcoming music from Jennifer and Jason Friedman, a festive auction and a gift certificate grab. Welcome remarks came from Habitat Board President Stuart Green, and Reverend Brooks Keith of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration said an opening prayer. Decked in head-to-toe western wear, emcee Tricia Swenson was as delightful as ever in setting the stage, introducing speakers and keeping the program flowing.

"Opening Doors"

A highlight of the evening was viewing the video, "Opening Doors," which told the Mendoza family story of their experience with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and homeownership. Guardian scholarship recipient and Colorado Mesa University graduate Nick Mendoza gave praise for his hard working mother.

"She is a strong woman. She is a single mother raising three kids. She did that while working a full-time job and volunteering with Habitat," Mendoza said. Nick now works with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

In the spirit of making conversation, the evening fare was served family-style with delicious hearty entrees, truffle macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts and decadent desserts. A lively live auction with great items followed dinner and the evening culminated in a fun dance party to the local band REWIND. Event organizers thanked all of their sponsors, strategic partners, the Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers, and the Carpenters' Ball committee.

Recommended Stories For You

About Habitat for Humanity

Since 1995, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley has worked to help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Through its efforts more than 74 Habitat homeowners have built or improved a place they can call home. The organization has built and renovated homes in Eagle and Lake Counties in the communities of Leadville, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help local families achieve the stability that they need to build better lives for themselves.

To learn more about their mission, donating and volunteering, visit http://www.habitatvailvalley.org or call 970-748-6718. Your contributions will open doors to new opportunities.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.