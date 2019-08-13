High Altitude Society: Celebrate The Beat empowers kids through dance

I once heard someone say, “If you hit a wall, climb over it, crawl under it or dance on top of it.”

Dancing on top of the walls is what “Celebrate the Beat” emphasizes. Back in 2000, Tracy Straus, a Tony Award winner and Artistic Associate at National Dance Institute in New York, was invited to Aspen Santa Fe Ballet to create Celebrate the Beat in 2004. Last year, CTB brought its programs to more than 3,500 children annually in 25 schools throughout Colorado and Mexico.

Programs are offered through before and after-school programs, and during the summer through their Joyful Arts Camps and the Denver Summer Institute. “Pop Hop” is their weeklong immersion camp which culminates at the Vail International Dance Festival. This year, the children danced at the beginning of the Vail Dance Festival’s International Dance Evenings along with American Ballet Theater’s James Whiteside.

The organization is all about empowering children through dance. Recently, the board of Celebrate the Beat held a fundraiser and performance at the home of Glen and Margaret Wood.

Justine Roberts, executive director of Celebrate the Beat, said the organization was founded in the belief that the arts can transform any child’s life.

“CTB students are joyfully challenged through dance and music programs to develop healthy living habits, the art of collaboration, world views and cultural literacy, critical thinking skills, the ability to communicate ideas through the arts, confidence in themselves, the drive to achieve and a desire to succeed,” she said.

Roberts serves along with the talents of many people, including Jacob Lidard, the Vail musical director and Kris Ashley, the Vail Valley program director.

For more information on Celebrate the Beat, visit their website at http://www.ctbeat.org.