On Tuesday, Feb. 25, The Back Bowl in Eagle came alive in support of the 5th Annual Sandy Treat Bowl-A-Thon and the Edwards Rotary Club. There was a great turnout of teams who, through their sponsorship, raised college scholarship funds for area high school seniors and past award recipients.

After nearly fourteen years of bowling fundraisers with the Edwards Rotary Club, there was plenty of reminiscing. The past five years have been in honor of the legacy of longtime Rotarian, Sandy Treat.

“During the inaugural Sandy Treat Bowl-a-Thon, we put up the rails and had Sandy bowl. Well, on his first try he hit the rail and got a strike,” said Joe Peplinski, who has been a Rotarian for thirteen years.

Former Edwards Rotary Club President from 2016-2017, T.J.Voboril, likes that Rotary is about camaraderie and service above self.

“We are helping our local and international communities. We are helping teenagers, seniors, and people around the world. We brought electricity to a Himalayan Village. We’re doing a lot of good stuff and we have fun. It is like a family,” Voboril said.

President of Edwards Rotary Club, Andrew Zaback shared that Rotary impacts the community in a variety of ways.

In coordination with Vail Rotary, they provide over 20 College Scholarships yearly to local high school seniors

Provide grants to various non-profits in the community

Coordinate and sponsor the Street Survival Program which gives teens the driving tools and hands-on experience they need to become safer, smarter drivers

Coordinate and sponsor the First Responders Dinner, recognizing first responders in the Vail Valley

Hand out dictionaries to third graders throughout the Vail Valley

Maintain an ECO Trail in Edwards and an Adopt-a-Trail outside of Avon

In addition to these impacts, Rotary is involved in student exchange programs.

“We support the Rotary Youth Exchange program bringing students into our valley for a year of high school and sending local students abroad for the same. We collaborate with the Vail Rotary Club on the Youth Exchange Program,” Edwards Rotary Public Relations Manager Linda Hill said.

College scholarships

The Rotary scholarship is available for those who will be attending an accredited university or vocational education program in the United States. Edwards Rotary Club is looking for good citizens who promote “service above self” and understand the value of community service. Any senior, or returning award winner, is eligible for this scholarship award.

The award is based on merit and not necessarily financial need. Edwards Rotary is currently able to offer scholarships ranging from $500 – $3,000 to recipients, with the option to reapply each year the applicant is enrolled in a higher education program. The deadline for this application is March 31, 2020. For more information please contact rotaryscholarship3@gmail.com.