High Altitude Society: Golf event raises money for kids’ recreation

Storms threatened, but even potential lightning wasn’t couldn’t quell the caravan of superheroes who descended on the Vail Golf Club on Sept. 5.

The annual “Businesses, Bogeys and Bragging Rights” was held to benefit the Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Youth Recreation Grant. The course was full of businesses and individuals, several costumed as super heroes, looking for a fun day on the links while helping the Vail Recreation District’s Youth Programs. After the outing, Chef David Sanchez prepared a spread of food for the golfers.

The grant program is a memorial to Vail Valley resident Tom Slaughter, Jr., who enjoyed endless recreational opportunities in the valley. Funds are granted to school-aged children who need financial support to participate in VRD youth programs. The VRD partnered with the VCBA for the tournament as an opportunity to bring the community together for a social and spirited day of golf, celebrate a successful summer and contribute to the development of the Vail Valley’s youth.

The Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Grant Program began in 1997 and allows kids the chance to participate in VRD day and sport camps, gymnastics, golf, basketball and other programs in Vail. Each year, it awards approximately $20,000 in cash and in-kind services to local kids through its Eagle County Youth Activities Grant and the Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Grant programs. These programs have helped hundreds of local youth get outside, learn, grow and recreate. Last year’s golf tournament hosted 32 teams and raised more than $20,000, which will be used this year and in future years.

“Last year’s tournament was incredibly successful and showed how the local community can come together for a great cause,” said VRD Executive Director Mike Ortiz. “We pride ourselves in providing amazing learning opportunities for the young and young at heart. We’re excited to partner with the VCBA for the sixth summer and offer our community an opportunity to celebrate our local children.”

Youth Programs are a mainstay of the Recreation District, which include offerings besides sports, including arts and crafts, mad scientist activities and eco-fun.

Youth Programs are a mainstay of the Recreation District, which include offerings besides sports, including arts and crafts, mad scientist activities and eco-fun.