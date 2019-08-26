High Altitude Society: Human Rights Watch hosts a luncheon and gauges interest in starting a Colorado committee

It’s very likely that everyone has felt deep frustration with the state of the world at some point in their lives. It’s a feeling of powerlessness, that what is happening on the other side of the world, or the other side of our country is beyond our control and there’s no way to help. Current events show negativity, crime, and governments stomping on human rights.

“I would go numb,” said Susan Washing, who recently headed a luncheon for the Human Rights Watch. “I was unable to process all of the wrongs all over the world, and I would shut down.”

The Human Rights Watch was founded under the name “Helsinki Watch” in 1978. It began investigating human rights violations in the countries that signed the Helsinki Accord. Most of these countries were behind the Iron Curtain at the time, but since then, the HRW has taken research to the far ends of the world, and in our own backyard. It investigates international massacres and genocides. In the United States, some of it’s most groundbreaking research exposed Alabama’s failure to detect and treat women of color for cervical cancer.

HRW takes on big issues like women’s rights, children’s rights, LGBTQ rights, the environment, free speech, torture, terrorism and more. It’s a small but mighty group of 450 employees from 70 countries who are country experts, lawyers, journalists and others. These employees venture into potentially dangerous situations to investigate and research what is happening to people, particularly the most vulnerable. They protest and ask for change, directing accountability at governments, armed groups and businesses. HRW refuses government and corporate funding, which is how it maintains its integrity.

Washing hosted a luncheon at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel and introduced some HRW employees, including Lis Leader, the City Director for the Santa Barbara California Committee. Attendees listened carefully to the progress and to the challenges HRW workers encounter on a daily basis.

“They are researchers with feet on the ground in dangerous places,” said Klasing. “They take information back and figure it out.”

Susan Washing and the HRW is testing the ground to see if a committee or volunteer group is viable in Colorado. Valley local Bill Kleh is a member of the Florida committee, and showed up to support the Colorado effort. Amanda Klasing, co-director of the women’s rights division, presented the story on women in Alabama who are dying disproportionately from cervical cancer due to lack of screening and disparities in race and economics. With HRW’s research, changes are being made statewide in Alabama.

Washing summed up her feelings about Human Rights Watch: “I now feel hope. These are not impossible troubles.”

For more information on Human Rights Watch, please visit their website at http://www.hrw.org. If you are interested in being a part of a Colorado Committee, contact Susan Washing at sbwashing1@gmail.com.