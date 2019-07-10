High Altitude Society: Inaugural Picnic with a Purpose supports Vail Valley Salvation Army

Anne Barnett, Tsu Wolin-Brown, Peter Irwin, Phyllis and Richard Pease and Dan Smith represent the good works of The Salvation Army at the inaugural Picnic with a Purpose at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

Betty Ann Woodland | Special to the Daily

On July 2, the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch hosted the inaugural Picnic with a Purpose, an outdoor BBQ and evening of family fun, benefitting our local Vail Valley Salvation Army. It was like a good old fashioned, down home picnic, with the backdrop of the stunning “parkitecture” of the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch and the beauty of the surrounding mountains. There were plenty of amusements including kid’s lawn games, face painting, giant Jenga, bocce ball, and cornhole.

This event that raises funds so that the Vail Valley Salvation Army can do the most good and maximize resources for the community.

Emergency Responders and Volunteers

Parked up on the ski mountain were numerous emergency response vehicles staffed by emergency responders. The event offered visits to firetrucks, ambulances and search and rescue vehicles as well as meet and greets with search and rescue dogs and their owners. Head of Emergency Disaster Services, Dan Smith, was on hand with his emergency canteen that responds to fires, floods and other disasters.

“It is the only four-wheel drive emergency canteen vehicle in the nation. Half of it is paid for by local agencies and half is paid for by The Salvation Army,” said Smith, who has been on The Vail Valley Salvation Army Board for fourteen years.

“The volunteers served over 5,000 meals in a ten-day period during the Lake Christine fires last year,” said Chairman of the Vail Valley Salvation Army Board, Anne Barnett. Barnett expressed a special thank you to Dan Smith and Dutch Stortz for their hard work in steering the committee to where it is today.

Event organizers Kathy Fort Carty and Carolyn Moorman – who coined the term Picnic with a Purpose – brought their A-game to bring the inaugural fundraiser to life with help from generous contributions of the ownership team of the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. Coordinator Tsu Wolin-Brown thanked Ritz-Carlton General Manager Steve Janicek and his team for their professionalism in collaborating with the volunteer team and gave a special shout out to Chairperson Anne Barnett, “who is the heart and soul of our team and is dedicated to our mission and is passionate about helping others.” Wolin-Brown also thanked Dutch Storz who has been on the service extension committee for 16 years, the gardening greenhouse members, event committee, sponsors and volunteers.

For more information, please visit, http://www.salvationarmyvail.org.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local that covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.