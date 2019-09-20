High Altitude Society: Marco Fossati, the new Four Seasons executive chef, debuts new menu items at Remedy

A group of merry makers attend the Remedy Bar soiree featuring new items on the menu from Four Seasons Resort Executive Chef Marco Fossati.

Betty Ann Woodland | Special to the Daily

On Tuesday, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail hosted a gathering to welcome Executive Chef Marco Fossati to the Vail Valley and premiere some of his select, reimagined dishes from the newly debuted menu at The Remedy Bar. Members of the community mingled, socialized with chef and tasted delicious dishes, drinks and desserts. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail general manager Meredith Macfarlane and director of public relations Jonathan Reap were thrilled to see the community give chef a warm welcome.

Here’s what the Four Seasons’ press room has to say about the resort’s new executive chef: Fossati has an impressive culinary career that began more than 30 years ago in his home country of Italy. After completing his culinary studies, he began working at various establishments including luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and private clubs. He is known for his outgoing, guest-centric personality. In addition to Vail, his career has taken him to other amazing locations such as Tuscany, Milano, Sardinia, Paris, Hamburg and London.

Fossati’s culinary experience began by cooking Sunday dinners with his grandparents. Fossati is originally from the Italian Riviera, and half of his family is Piemontese, from the northern region of Italy. For many Italian families, cooking is a central, shared experience.

“I became a chef because I love cooking and it makes me feel free. Cooking is art; you only do it if you are passionate about your work and willing to sacrifice time and youth for a purpose,” he said.

Fossati’s inspiration comes from working in different parts of the world, working with different chefs and acknowledging that there are different ways to see and manipulate the same ingredient. He loves to learn about different cultures and people that influence both his methods and ingredients, and ultimately shape new dishes.

Fossati has a wealth of Four Seasons experience. Beginning originally as chef de partie at the Milano property, he then went on to Four Seasons properties in Palo Alto followed by Sharm El Sheikh, and eventually on to the Biltmore Santa Barbara. Now, he is pleased to expand on his prior experience in his new home in the Colorado Rockies.

“Ever since I came to Vail to visit the property and meet with the team, my mind has been overflowing with menu ideas,” said Fossati. “My family and I are very excited about this new adventure and next chapter in our lives. We love the outdoors and are ecstatic about the chance to live in such a beautiful mountainous area.”

Fossati firmly believes in his team and helping them grow. He prides himself on his desire to develop his team, while he continues to learn himself.

“I look to encourage my team to push themselves out of their comfort zone, so they too are challenged and can learn,” he said. “I strongly believe that if everyone works together, then everyone can learn from one another; being an executive chef is not only about cooking, but leading and managing a team and an operation ­— and growing everything together.”

With a team of 32, including four sous chefs, Fossati prides himself on connecting with the guests, his team in the kitchen and the local community. He is looking forward to sourcing local ingredients from farmers in the Rockies, pairing his culinary works of art with wines from across the globe and then marrying these elements for an unforgettable dining experience for guests.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events of all kinds including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.