High Altitude Society: Saint Clare rases funds for school improvements

There has been another successful Saint Clare of Assisi School fundraiser added to the books! On Saturday, Nov. 10, at The Westin Riverfront Resort at Beaver Creek Mountain, Saint Clare community members, friends and family came out in support of the school. There was a festive spirit to the event as the holidays grow near.

Event sponsor and volunteer Amy Kisielica was thrilled with the turnout and support.

"Thank you to our dedicated event chairperson, Sarah Millett, and co-chair Emily Dedionisio, our tireless parent and student volunteers, our current and alumni school families, the generous sponsors and our enthusiastic guests and friends for supporting education in the valley," Kisielica said.

The evening featured gourmet stationed and passed food, wine and spirit tastings from Avon Liquor, complimentary drink tickets, a wine pull, paddle raise and a silent auction with favorites from our friends at Perch Vail, Vail Valley Animal Hospital Skipper & Scout, Grey Salt Vail and more.

There was a packed room full of friendly faces, warm hearts, and fashionable folks tasting delicious fare with glasses in hand. The community was encouraged to participate in Saint Clare's, "one and only, all-community fundraising event."

The auction looked great with generous donations from the community. Event organizers would also like to thank Colorado Mountain Express, Southside Benderz, Sonnenalp Club, Vintage Woods, Mountain Beverage, Sweet Basil, Ski Country Clothes, Eye Pieces of Vail, Maya Walker Jewels, Deb Zwick, PhD and Vail Resorts. The 2018 fund-a-need in support of Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic School was a huge success.

Thank you's went out to sponsors Dr. Peter and Sarah Millett, Steve and Amy Kiselica and Frank and Patricia Lynch for their generosity. In addition, The Steadman Clinic, First Bank, Vail Daily, The Westin, Keller Williams Mountain Properties, Stae Farm, Vail Dernmatology, Avon Liquor, ANB Bank and Central Rockies Mortgage were thanked.

Principal Sister Mary Elisha Glady was appreciative of the support and welcomed future students.

"At St. Clare, we believe tradition and values still have a place in our society," Glady said. "Since our founding in 2000, we have been committed to promoting academic excellence, cultivating personal responsibility, social skills and leadership. Our Christ-centered learning environment and joyful atmosphere continue to attract families from all faiths and backgrounds who care deeply about their children."

For more information on admissions, open houses and academics, visit http://www.StClareCatholicSchool.com or call 970-926-8980 and schedule a time for a private tour of the school.