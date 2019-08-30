High Altitude Society: Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls fundraiser fills others’ cups

Emergency workers and law enforcement serve up soup.

Carolyn Pope | Special to the Daily

A simple premise; a fundraiser that is affordable for most, so those who cannot afford can eat.

The “Empty Bowls” fundraiser is affordable for most to participate in, and helps those who can’t afford to eat. Hosted annually in August by the Salvation Army, each guest can buy a handmade ceramic bowl for $25. Bowls were created by Ann Loper, Marjorie Westermann, or a Colorado Mountain College ceramics student. fill it with a hearty soup, a thick slab of bread, a cold bottle of water and a dessert. Guests take home the bowl and a full stomach, while the money raised benefits the Salvation Army, which manages the largest food pantry in our valley. Early this month, the event was held at Battle Creek High School. Folks from the Sheriff’s department – including Sheriff James van Beek – Avon police officers, volunteers from search and rescue, local firefighters and paramedics helped dish up and clean up.

Corporate sponsors included Holy Cross Energy, The Vail Board of Realtors, Encore Electric, RA Nelson and Global Cable.

“Empty Bowl” fundraisers are held all over the country to support food banks. About 500 families locally rely on their services. The Eagle County Salvation Army is all about making life easier for those in need, whether it be through the food bank or emergency assistance, including situations like when the apartment building in Avon burned down. The Salvation Army helped those people find temporary housing and assisted financially. The Salvation Army also helps stranded motorists when I-70 shuts down. When emergency responders are on sites, Salvation Army helps feed them, too.

Restaurants who donated their talents included Splendido, Vail and Beaver Creek Mountain Dining, La Tour, Four Seasons, Sweet Basil, Maya, and Taste 5 Catering.

Salvation Army keeps an active schedule of events. Coming up is their annual “Harvest Dinner” on Sept. 5, a Farm to Table dinner hosted at their offices, utilizing their abundant garden produce by local chefs. The Red Kettle Golf Tournament is also coming up, this year being held at the Cordillera Valley Club is on Sept. 12.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and helpers. Whether it’s gathering a team for the golf tournament or help at registration at the event, unloading a food truck the first Monday of the month, providing office assistance or stocking the shelves at the pantry, your hands are always needed. Contact their offices at 970-748-0704 or visit their website at http://www.salvationarmyvail.org.