High Altitude Society: Savour the Journey Supports HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

The 2018 Savour the Journey event on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Vista at Arrowhead supporting HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley (HCHOTV) was a sell-out. A reminder that many here in the Valley have a connection to losing a loved one who lives locally. Many touched by the care, support, peace, and compassion of HCHOTV attended Savour the Journey and shared their stories.

Executive Director Markey Butler greeted and thanked the crowd for their support. Butler is a registered nurse with more than 30 years of hospice and home health experience and is what many would call an "angel."

Mark Sassi of TV 8 helped out with announcements and thanked the Vista staff, musicians and sponsors including Mike Brown, Vice-Chair of Hospice Board and Regional President of Alpine Bank, the Savour the Journey presenting sponsor. Thanks also went out to Sweet Pea Designs, Fancy Pansy, Pettit Photography, Walt Bujaryn, Brett Scott and Altitude Audio Visual, Penti Tofferi and Country Club of the Rockies, Dave Johnson of ReMix Media and the Vail Valley Partnership.

Key team members thanked were Debbie Heuga Horvath, who managed and mastered the details of the silent auction, Kathy Treat, who created the vision for the decor at the fundraiser and Bob Moroney and Prisca Boris, who worked tirelessly throughout the months leading up to the event.

Lanell Avery, Chair of the event, was thrilled with the turnout and support.

"I want to personally thank each and every member of the committee for all of their hard work and dedication in serving on our remarkable team which culminated in such a wonderful Savour the Journey event," Avery said. "I was in awe of the crowd, the incredible silent auction items and how beautifully the silent auction was organized and displayed. The food was excellent and Executive Chef David Collins, owner Daryl DeYoung and his staff at Vista were terrific."

Local musician Brad Quayle put together an eleven-piece band that played music that had many people dancing. The country-folk-blues music was provided and donated by Brad Quayle, Mickey Poage, Peter Fontanese, Brent Gordon, Phil Long, Roy Bloomfield, Kevin Danzig, Larry Dutmer, Rod Powell, Faith Crawford and Beth Swearingen.

"The awesome music Brad Quayle organized with the most incredible local musicians, creating the festive and fun atmosphere, enjoyed by all, made it an evening to remember," Avery said. "And the decorations were so exquisitely done."

For more information about HomeCare &Hospice of the Valley's services, events, ways to donate, and to read testimonials, please visit http://www.hchotv.org or call 970-930-6008.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for non-profits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.