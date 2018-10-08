High Altitude Society: Sonnenalp’s Gather in the Garden winds down

The Sonnenalp of Vail Resort held their final Gather in the Garden event recently featuring produce from Deer Tree Farm and Mesa Winds Farm & Winery, as well as wine from the latter. Many of the fine dining menu items came locally sourced from Colorado's North Fork Valley. Set in the lovely terrace by the garden, along Gore Creek of the Sonnenalp's Ludwig's Restaurant, the evening was a perfect autumn harvest extravaganza. Sonnenalp's Director of Food and Beverage, Daniel Spingler welcomed guests and introduced gentlemen representing the farms and winery that supplied the locally sustainable foods. Wink Davis hails from Mesa Winds Farm and Winery and A.J. Carrillo works with Deer Tree Farm.

"Welcome to the last 'Gather in the Gather' of the fall season," Spingler said introducing Wink Davis of Winds Farm & Winery. "We are already working on nice events for the winter season, it will be very exciting as well. This specific dinner tonight is about what produce and wine we can get right here in Colorado."

"I want to thank Daniel for providing an opportunity to showcase our wines," Davis said. "We are all about local food and this evening is in appreciation of that. It is marvelous that this kitchen is sensitive to and looking for local foods."

The evening's menu started with butternut squash soup and romaine salad, followed by grilled organic chicken and Colorado rack of lamb, and highlighted delicious seasonal root vegetables and potatoes with rosemary, thyme and garlic butter. Fresh, organic peach cobbler was a favorite all around.

Spingler, Davis and Carrillo discussed collaborating on a dinner during the winter season.

"Maybe we can do something with a red wine and some heavier dishes," Carrillo said.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local that covers social events including fundraisers for non-profits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6gmal.com.