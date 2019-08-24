High Altitude Society: The Sun Bus educates about skin cancer at charity golf event

Dr. Karen Nern and Dr. Julia Kreger have provided hundreds of free skin cancer screens in The Sun Bus, a mobile medical clinic that travels to community events providing community education on sun safety.

Betty Ann Woodland | Special to the Daily

In partnership with the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge and Glenwood Dermatology and EltaMD Skincare, the 5th Annual Summit Melanoma Charity Golf Tournament took place at The Club at Cordillera Valley Course on Sunday, Aug. 18. Dr. Julia Kreger of Vail Dermatology provided free skin exams from 9–11 a.m. Woody Creek and Breckenridge Brewery provided lunch and drinks on the course. After the full round of golf on this exclusive course, there was a reception at the Valley Course clubhouse where winners were announced. The reception was accompanied by live music and a silent auction.

The tournament presented The Sun Bus to players and visitors. The Sun Bus is a mobile medical clinic that is attending major community events throughout Colorado, providing free skin cancer screens and community education on sun safety at http://www.thesunbus.org. The Sun Bus has already attended events with more than 600,000 people and has provided free sunscreen, facial UV damage analysis, and educational materials to over 12,000 people since its launch on May 4, 2019. To date over 650 free skin screens have been provided, and 85 suspected cancerous lesions have been referred to local dermatology, including 4 melanomas.

Since its inception 5 years ago, the Summit Melanoma Charity Golf Tournament has been dedicated to developing and supporting The Sun Bus program. The event this year was dedicated to supporting the ongoing operation of the bus. The Sun Bus is especially needed right here in Colorado, where altitude results in some of the highest UV exposure levels in the country. In Summit and Eagle counties, UV levels in sunlight are more than 45% more than is experienced at the same latitude at sea level. Since UV exposure causes skin aging, as well as skin cancers like deadly melanoma, extra care and attention is needed to prevent sunburns and skin UV damage for those living in the Vail Valley.

The Sun Bus Executive Director, Neil Box, Ph.D. brainstormed fundraising and outreach ideas for skin cancer prevention with local dermatologist Karen Nern, PhD. “It was Karen’s idea. ‘We need a bus,’ she said. It has been a wonderful experience working with her. We are out helping people and doing things that matter and impact health. Thank you, Karen, for getting on board and doing something good. We have worked on The Sun Bus as a team and this is the result. I feel honored and privileged to work with this team. I love this project and the people it has given me a chance to meet and Karen is one of them. She has had a leading influence and seminal role by giving guidance and input. It has been a great collaboration,” Box said.

Nern arrived in a colorful golf outfit on the day of the Summit Melanoma Tournament. She was thrilled with the successes of The Sun Bus.

“We have screened about 700 people and found 80 skin cancers. Our bus has two private exam rooms and has been a hit at 30 event days since May,” Nern said.

To learn more visit http://www.thesunbus.org.

