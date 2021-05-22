High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Business Women Gather Together at Westin Riverfront Resort

Vail Valley Business Women gathered together recently at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa to hear a presentation on "Leadership and Working with Committees, Councils and Boards" by Lisa Mattis, CEO of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis.

The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa welcomed Vail Valley Business Women recently for an in-person meeting and everyone was thrilled to see smiling faces.

Zoom fatigue is a real thing, and, so it was nice to connect and interact with friends and acquaintances and meet new members in person. VVBW members gathered for an indoor/outdoor gathering featuring Lisa Mattis, president and chief executive officer of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis which is a national nonprofit organization that helps families living with MS thrive.

The Vail Valley Business Women organization was hosted by the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa for an evening of networking, conversation, learning, and fun.

Mattis discussed the important core values, relationship fundamentals, communication skills, and resilience methods necessary to maximize effectiveness when working with volunteer leadership groups.

“We’re going to discuss the hard stuff — what do do when people don’t agree, how to maintain your cool during tough, crucial conversations, how to move folks into generating consensus, and holding your head high through it all … every time,” Mattis said.

Vail Valley Business Women Board Members Leah Mayer and Danita Dempsey enjoy a beautiful evening on the Riverside Terrace at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa during a recent in-person VVBW meeting featuring a presentation by Lisa Mattis, CEO of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis.

Mattis has spent a decade leading Outward Bound USA National Advancement & Scholarships. She also led Big City Mountaineers as executive director, and sits on the board of directors for Can Do MS, as well as many other local and regional boards and committees past and present. She lives in Avon and enjoys cycling, instructing skiing, and volunteers extensively in our communities. VVBW was honored to host Mattis and learn about her leadership strategies and insight on working with committees, councils and boards.

VVBW thanked The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon for hosting the gathering at the Riverside Terrace and looks forward to creating more opportunities to make new business contacts, generate leads, and connect with friends.

VVBW member Emily Thompson was pleased with the turnout.

“It is wonderful to have everyone back in person to do a little bit of networking and learn more about how to lead and influence. We are really looking forward to the speed networking event in June, which will also be in person, as will future meetings as we move forward,” Thompson said.

The VVBW organization is dedicated to the advancement and future growth of professional women in the Vail Valley and has evolved to support our ever-changing community. For more information on membership and networking events to promote your business or organization to local women, please visit http://www.vvbw.org .

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings, and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com .