High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Business Women safely gather at Minturn Saloon

On Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Minturn Saloon, a small group of motivated women gathered together, socially distanced, with glass in hand and masks on faces, to hear about the mission, objectives, and values of Vail Valley Business Women.

Vail Valley Business Women is dedicated to the advancement and growth of professional women in Eagle County. VVBW holds the values of camaraderie, education intention, dynamism, and support. Their objectives include providing a forum for networking, staging educational programming and speakers, exchanging business ideas, community involvement, and to providing scholarships, mentorship and volunteer opportunities.

“VVBW has 1013 contacts in its database with over thirty industries represented. In the past year, we have held four virtual Zoom meetings, featured three keynote speakers, facilitated two networking events, a social networking event, and produced two special events; an open house and holiday soiree fundraiser,” said former VVBW President Laura Waniuk said.

New President of the Board, Sarah Seigel, took over the reins and invited guests to join the efforts of VVBW.

“As you know, we are better together as a Valley. The more that we can support each other as a small community, the better … my goal is to help promote each other’s businesses,” Seigel said.

For more information please visit http://www.vvbw.org to learn about membership registration and events.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events, local happenings, and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.