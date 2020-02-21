High Country Baking: Make this cookie-cake version of a Girl Scout Cookie to share with friends

Use your favorite peanut butter and high quality chocolate for best results.

High altitudes make cookies spread in the pan, cakes fall, and few baked goods turn out as they do at sea level. This twice-monthly column presents recipes and tips that make baking in the mountains successful.

Peanut butter and chocolate is a marriage made in heaven. And, in this dessert, the pairing will remind you of one of America’s favorite treats, the Girl Scout Tagalong Cookies. An extra-large shortbread cookie, flavored with brown sugar, is buried under sweetened peanut butter, beaten until it’s as soft and smooth as frosting, and crowned with a rich, dark chocolate ganache and an optional sprinkling of chopped peanuts. So simple and so universally appealing.

The recipe is quite straightforward; very little can go wrong. Just be sure to use peanut butter with a taste and texture you love and to top it with high quality chocolate; chocolate chips melt differently and won’t work here. Don’t have Canola oil? Use any mildly-flavored vegetable oil instead.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cookie-Cake

Make in a shiny metal 8 ½ inch springform pan

Works at any elevation

Base

1 ¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

Pinch salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (one stick)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup smooth peanut butter

½ cup plus 3 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

Topping

6 ounces semisweet chocolate

1 ½ teaspoons Canola oil

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoon chopped peanuts, optional

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center position. Grease your pan with a baking spray that contains flour and set it aside. Make the base with a food processor: Place the flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl fitted with the metal blade. Pulse to combine well. Cut the butter into 16 pieces, add them, with the vanilla extract, and use long pulses until the mixture is evenly moistened and comes together in large clumps. Make the base with a mixer: Cut the butter into 16 pieces, place them in a mixing bowl and let them come to room temperature. Add the sugar, salt, and vanilla and beat until blended and soft, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the flour in 4 additions, mixing on low speed until fully incorporated after each one.

2. Dump the dough into the prepared pan, level and smooth it, and prick it all over with a fork to prevent it from puffing up in the oven. Bake until the top is set and colors lightly, about 20-25 minutes. Remove it from the oven and cool completely in the pan on a rack.

3. Make the filling: Cut the softened butter into 6 pieces, add them to a mixing bowl along with all the other filling ingredients. Beat with an electric mixer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until the mixture is light and fluffy, 3-5 minutes. Remove the side of your springform pan, leaving the cooled cookie base on the bottom, and spread the filling evenly over it. Smooth the top, cover lightly, and refrigerate until the filling firms up and is chilled.

4. Make the topping: Finely chop the chocolate and place it in a microwave-safe bowl. Add the oil and cream and stir to roughly combine. Place in the microwave and heat at a medium temperature for 30 seconds. Remove the bowl from the oven, stir the mixture, and continue to heat it for short bursts at medium temperature, until almost all the chocolate is melted. Stir until the chocolate is fully melted and the mixture is smooth and shiny. Set it aside to cool until tepid and slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes. Remove the cookie-cake from the fridge, pour the topping over the filling, let it run down the sides and spread it evenly with an offset spatula. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts, if using. Chill until the chocolate is set and cool, up to overnight. Cut into pieces with a thin, sharp knife, warming the blade in hot water and drying it between slices. Serve cold or room temperature. Store, covered, in the ‘fridge.

Dr. Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at The Bookworm in Edwards, Next Page Bookstore in Frisco, and Breck Books in Breckenridge). She’s lived in Frisco since 1991 and has been developing and adjusting recipes so that they work at our altitude ever since. Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.