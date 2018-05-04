High Country Healing, UpRooted Events partner for weed-infused dinner parties
May 4, 2018
The marijuana business is booming in Colorado, and two local businesses are on the forefront of the industry, offering up cannabis-infused dinner parties.
On April 14, High Country Healing and UpRooted Events — a catering service from Root & Flower in Vail — hosted their first weed-infused dinner party at a private home, featuring cannabis-infused appetizers and desserts, as well as other dishes that weren't infused, offering the 20 people in attendance the option on how much they wanted to consume.
The five-course meal also featured drink and strain pairings, featuring specialty cocktails from Root & Flower and wines paired with marijuana strains from High Country Healing, including Train Wreck, Cookie Monster and Golden Goat.
Food items from UpRooted Events included Thai coconut shrimp, mini tacos, a roasted asparagus salad, braised beef short rib and a hazelnut chocolate dessert. Not all items were infused.
High Country Healing and UpRooted Events have partnered before and will bring the food truck to the pot shop in Eagle-Vail this summer for its customer appreciation day.
Private dinner parties are available.
For more information or to book an infused dinner party, email Kristin Comerford at Kristin.comerford@gmail.com.
