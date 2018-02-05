High Country Speaker Series continues with 2 February events

What: High Country Speaker Series discusses digital detox and value of getting outside.

AVON — The 16th annual High Country Speaker Series continues at the Avon Public Library in February with speakers Jess Davis and Justin Bogardus discussing digital detox and the value of getting outside to enjoy nature.

Jess Davis, founder of Folk Rebellion, will be presenting at the Avon Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss the importance of finding digital balance and disconnecting from technology in order to reconnect with nature and the tangible world around us.

Davis founded Folk Rebellion in an effort to promote slower living and a more mindful use of technology. She believes in living in the "real-world" while thoughtfully managing our time and life in the digital one. Davis has been a regular contributor for Huffington Post, Elite Daily and Wanderlust.

Following Davis, Justin Bogardus will return to Eagle County to speak at the Avon Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. He will touch on nature's marketing problem and discuss how vital nature is to our health and well-being. Bogardus, Dream Tree Films writer-director of the viral "Nature Rx" YouTube series, creates thought-provoking movies and original entertainment.

In 2016, Bogardus was a featured speaker for TEDxVail, Wisdom 2.0 and the IUCN World Conservation Congress. Recently, he gave a keynote address at the Brazilian National Parks Summit in Sao Paula.

For more information, visit http://www.evld.org/hcss or call the Avon Public Library at 970-949-6797 or contact Walking Mountains Science Center at http://www.walkingmountains.org or call 970-827-9725.