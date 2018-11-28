High Five Access Media available on Apple TV and Roku

High Five Access Media now offers channels on Apple TV and Roku, deilvering easier access to community content.

High Five is dedicated to providing avenues for residents, nonprofits and governments to engage with their community through traditional and emerging technology. These new opportunities to view High Five content on over-the-top (OTT) devices join existing chances to view, including on local cable Channel 5, Live on Five and on demand at highfivemedia.org.

To find High Five on your Apple TV, navigate to the App Store, search for High Five Access Media, and download the app. Video is available on Roku by searching for the PEG.TV channel and adding it to your list. High Five is located under the "Public Access" portion of the PEG.TV channel. On the devices, you'll find all on-demand video as well as Live on Five, a high definition simulcast of cable Channel 5.

This project was made possible with funding from the Town of Avon and its cable subscribers.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is largely funded by franchise fees from cable subscribers in Avon and Vail. High Five provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. More information is available at http://www.highfivemedia.org.