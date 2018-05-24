High Five Access Media hosts youth media making camp this summer

Are you an Eagle County student looking for something to do this summer? Want to improve your media-making skills and share your point of view with the community? High Five Access Media is hosting a youth media camp July 30 to Aug. 3.

This intensive, weeklong camp empowers youth to create media that gives voice to their viewpoints on social justice issues affecting the community. The culmination of the camp includes a final video project on an issue decided upon and produced by students.

The camp is a great opportunity for Eagle County youth to get started in video production, journalism or to take their skills to the next level.

Students ages 14 to 18 will learn important skills related to media making, including technical video production, investigative reporting, script writing and storyboarding, as well as professionalism, collaboration, communication, marketing, as well as critical thinking and analysis skills. A screening of projects for family, friends and the public will be held the final day of camp.

No experience is required, just a passion for telling stories about your community. Cost is $50, and scholarships are available. The camp takes place mornings and afternoons at the High Five Access Media Center in Avon. Transportation is not provided. Space is limited. Apply at highfivemedia.org/high-five-youth.

About High Five

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere online. HFAM provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.