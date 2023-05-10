High Five Media Film Camp helps teens learn the art of video production

High Five Access Media’s Film Camp for teens will focus on the stages of video production, offering plenty of opportunities to express creativity.

Courtesy photo

Calling all aspiring teen filmmakers! High Five Access Media is hosting a week-long film summer camp for creative-thinking students to learn the art of filmmaking, including writing, shooting and editing.

Students aged 14 through 2023 graduates are welcome to apply. No prior experience in filmmaking is required. All applicants need is a willingness to learn and a love of movies or TV.

Film Camp will take place at the Green Room at Avon Performance Pavilion and the Avon Recreation Center yoga room on July 24-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detailed location information will be provided to students and parents after application receipt.

High Five staff will teach the curriculum, focusing on the three stages of videomaking: preproduction, production and post-production. Students will develop an original film idea based on a set of project requirements, shoot their footage using available surroundings at Nottingham Park, and edit using iMac editing suites. Film Camp will culminate with a screening for families to watch what students have created over the past week.

During camp, students will work in small groups. In addition to meeting like-minded peers with similar interests, there will be plenty of one-on-one time with the instructor to hone their ideas and apply concepts to their work. Students will receive a certificate of completion, complimentary membership and Community Producer status for one year, access to volunteer shooting opportunities, additional workshops, and access to digital files from camp.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The cost to participate is $200, and students who can provide proof of free/reduced school lunch are eligible for scholarship opportunities that waive fees.The application is available at HighFiveMedia.org/youth . Film Camp is subject to minimum enrollment requirements. All payments will be refunded if enrollment is below our minimum threshold.