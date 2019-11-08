Higher Elevation Healing Arts reopens in Gypsum with new facilites and treatments

The new float tank at Higher Elevation Healing Arts is open and airy, which is the opposite of typical float tanks, which are small and enclosed.

Higher Elevation Healing Arts School, renowned primarily for training 160 massage therapists in Eagle County since 2010, enters its 10th year in a new Gypsum location with a state-of-the-art clinical flotation pool, infrared sauna and cold plunge providing new therapeutic options for the Eagle Valley community, elite athletes and resort guests. The school is having a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“Our vision is to bring researched and effective wellness treatments to the local community. Every treatment we offer is clinically proven to have health benefits and is demonstrated to be effective,” said Audrey Carson, the school’s founder and director.

The new float tank is eight feet in diameter with a spacious eight-foot ceiling and glass walls featuring a starry light ceiling. The design is intended to have therapeutic benefit and appeal even to those that may experience high anxiety in a traditional float therapy setting. It is the same pool used at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (LIBRE), which has published findings indicating floatation REST (Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy) is effective for those that suffer with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). LIBRE was recently granted a government grant to continue studying the effects of floatation research.

“Many elite athletes are touting the effects of floatation REST for improved performance and mental clarity,” Carson said. “Floating increases average sleep durations, an important component of athletic recovery. Those who have experienced concussions can potentially use float therapy to decrease recovery time.”

Higher Elevation’s 3-in-1 infrared sauna features near, mid- and far infrared frequencies. Approved by the American Heart Association for its effects on lowering blood pressure, the Sunlighten is proven effective for pain relief, inflammation, weight loss and cardiovascular benefits.

“In terms of the cold plunge component we are offering, athletes looking to enhance their performance will enjoy utilizing the therapeutic effects of hot and cold in our sauna and cold plunge session,” Carson said. “No matter what type of wellness and self-care you choose to utilize at Higher Elevation Healing Arts School, you will get the most effective and affordable treatments available locally.”

Massages are $70 for a full hour session with professional; student massages are available for 40% off of regular prices, providing wellness options at all price levels. Flotation prices start at $85 for an hour.

For information visit higherelevationschool.com or call 970-328-8040.